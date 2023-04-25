Flight Simulator World Update XIII targets Oceania and Antarctica, out now

Microsoft has another World Update ready for Flight Simulator fans, and it's a pretty big one. World Update XIII is upgrading the resolution of ground assets in "13 countries and 28 non-sovereign territories" according to the developer, all based on real-life resources like aerial photographs, satellite imagery, and elevation modelling data.

According to Microsoft, the update targets "Polynesia (Hawaii and Easter Island), Melanesia (Fiji, New Caledonia, New Guinea, Indonesia’s West Papua, and the Solomon Islands), the Galapagos Islands and key regions of Antarctica, notably the Antarctic Peninsula." Simmers will also find an updated height field for Hawaii and be able to see handmade buildings in the city of Honalulu.

As always, updates have been made to a range of airports in the freshly overhauled regions, while 150 points of interest have been created for players to visit. There are also 11 new missions that showcase the landscape, which include five Discovery Flights, three Landing Challenges, and three Bush Trips.

Two new purchasable aircraft are also being added to the in-game store today. The newly christened "Expert Series" lineup has the ATR 42-600 and the ATR 72-600 as part of a $19.99 bundle with several custom liveries.

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XIII: Oceania and Antarctica is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, as well as to Xbox Cloud Gaming users via Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers have access for no extra cost as well. Like other World Updates, this one can be found as an optional download from the marketplace. The full changelog can be read here.