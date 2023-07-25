New Flight Simulator World Update brings enhancements to Central Eastern Europe

Even with a sequel in development, Microsoft is continuously adding new content and region-specific visual updates to its current Flight Simulator entry. Today, the company unveiled World Update XIV: Central Eastern Europe, which carries vastly improved visuals for Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The update uses techniques like aerial imagery and digital elevation data from Bing Maps and Maxar to deliver the overhauls to these natural and urban regions. Check out the update's trailer below to witness the newly improved locations in action:

A horde of new points of interest (POIs) are being added with World Update XIV to show off the changes. It touts 18 new POIs in Czechia, 15 in Slovakia, 19 in Hungary, 15 in Slovenia, 23 in Croatia, and 13 in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Totaling 103 locations, this highlights structures like castles, towers, and churches that have been recreated in the sim with a focus on authenticity.

Microsoft also said it partnered with Gaya Simulations to hand-craft six airports from the region:

Karlovy Vary Airport (LKKV) in Czechia, Poprad-Tatry Airport (LZTT) in Slovakia, Pécs-Pogány Airport (LHPP) in Hungary, Zagorje ob Savi Airport (LJZA) in Slovenia, Rijeka International Airport (LDRI) in Croatia, and Prijedor Urije Airport (LQPD) in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

At the same time, the cities "Prague, Brno, and Plzeň in Czechia; Budapest in Hungary; Ljubljana and Maribor in Slovenia; Split and Dubrovnik in Croatia; and Sarajevo and Banja Luka in Bosnia-Herzegovina" have been crafted by Microsoft's Maps & Local teams as well as Vexcel for players to explore from the sky.

That's not all either, as three more discovery flights, three landing challenges, as well as four bush trips are also a part of the update, all focused on the newly upgraded areas.

"Simmers will be amazed by the endless opportunities of exploration found throughout these urban regions in World Update XIV, all of them reproduced in stunning photorealistic quality," added the company.

At the same time, the company is releasing the premium DLC planes Ae-45 and Ae-145 into the simulator today, which hit the marketplace for $14.99.

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XIV: Central Eastern Europe is available now across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming via Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers have access to the content for no extra cost as well. The update can be found as an optional download from the marketplace.