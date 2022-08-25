Microsoft Flight Simulator gets first cities update, 40th Anniversary Edition coming soon

Microsoft has unveiled another big update for the Microsoft Flight Simulator. City Update 01 is now available for free for all users, bringing the first-ever release focused on specific cities, not countries. In the update, Microsoft has introduced five reworked German cities: Hanover, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Bonn, and Cologne.

In addition, Microsoft revealed details about the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, which will land on November 11, 2022, for free to those who own the game and Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Here are the key features the update will soon bring to the simulator:

Helicopters

Gliders

New airliner: Airbus A310

7 famous historical aircraft: 1903 Wright Flyer 1915 Curtiss JN-4 Jenny 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis 1935 Douglas DC-3 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules

New airports: 4 classic commercial airports 10 glider airports 14 heliports

20 classic missions from previous versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available on the Xbox Series X and Series S, PC (Microsoft Store and Steam), Xbox and PC Game Pass, and on other devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming.