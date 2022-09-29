$100 off: Acer Aspire 5 (A515-46) is down to $299.99 in today's Amazon Deals

Today among Amazon's Deals of the Day, Acer is currently offering 25% off of the regular price of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-46) regularly priced at $399.99, that puts it down to just $299.99, which is a discount not to be sniffed at for what this device offers.

It has been on the market for less than a year, and builds on the already impressive Acer Aspire 5 line-up using AMD parts. We reviewed an earlier model with AMD Ryzen 4000 back in 2020.

Here are a few of the more important specifications.

AMD Ryzen 3 3350U delivers desktop-class performance and amazing battery life in a slim notebook. With Precision Boost, get up to 3.5GHz for your high-demand applications

15.6" Full HD display with 82.58% screen-to-body, 16:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels

4GB DDR4 on-board memory (1 slot available);

128GB NVMe SSD (1 hard drive bay available) to store your files and media

Acer's Purified.Voice technology, features enhanced digital signal processing to cancel out background noise, improve speech accuracy and far-field pickup, which not only makes calls clearer, but makes talking to Alexa easier than before.

Backlit Keyboard and Fingerprint Reader: Biometric fingerprint reader and Windows Hello sign-in options help keep your Acer PC secure

With Alexa Show Mode, you can use your PC as a full-screen interactive experience that features rich visuals and lets you talk to Alexa from across the room.

Windows 11 Home in S mode comes with advanced security features built right in, like protections against phishing and malicious software so you don't have to think twice when navigating to a new webpage or downloading an app

Connections: 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz featuring MU-MIMO technology; 10 100 1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN; Bluetooth 5.1

Ports: USB 3.2 Type-C, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (1 Power-off Charging), USB 2.0, HDMI 2.0 with HDCP support, headphone speaker line-out jack, Ethernet (RJ-45), DC-in for AC adapter

: USB 3.2 Type-C, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (1 Power-off Charging), USB 2.0, HDMI 2.0 with HDCP support, headphone speaker line-out jack, Ethernet (RJ-45), DC-in for AC adapter Dimensions: 14.32" W x 9.86" D x 0.71" H; 3.99 lbs; One-Year International Travelers Limited Warranty (ITW); Up to 10 hours of battery life

This laptop has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on just over 1,900 customer purchase reviews on Amazon; it qualifies for free delivery and free return within 30 days of receipt if you are not satisfied with the product.

You can add two or four year protection insurance on top of the standard one year of factory warranty. Check out the terms and cost for this at the link below.

Get the Acer Aspire 5 for $299.99 (list price $399.99) 25% off

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.