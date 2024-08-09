Latest hands-on video showcases iPhone 16 dummy units in different color options

image by zollotech

We are just a month away from the official launch of the Apple iPhone 16 series. Ahead of its official debut, a hands-on video has been shared on the YouTube channel zollotech, showing off the dummy units of the vanilla iPhone 16 model in the different color options it is rumored to launch in.

Earlier, an image of the iPhone 16 dummy units was leaked, revealing the device in different colors. Now, the leaked video corroborates the previous leak and shows off the device in those colors from all angles.

The video shows off vibrant and saturated colors for the non-Pro iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 16 dummy units are blue, teal/green, pink/rose, black, and white. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple could drop the yellow color option from this year's iPhone 16 lineup, which seems to be the case as the color hasn't appeared in recent leaks.

The black color seems to have a deeper shade than the black color in past models. This year's iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to feature color-infused back glass, which is visible in the video. The vertical camera module can also be seen in the video, along with the Action button, which is rumored to replace the silent switch on non-Pro iPhones this year.

A dedicated hardware button is also visible on the right side of the dummy unit, speculated to act as a camera shutter button. However, the YouTuber suggests that it could also be a modified mmWave antenna cutout. Besides, the button placement seems consistent with the iPhone 15 model.

Apple expects strong iPhone 16 sales (above 100 million units) this year. The iPhone 16 series could debut in mid-September, most likely on September 10. It is reported that to offset the low sales in China, Apple could launch the iPhone 16 series in South Korea in September, adding the country to the launch wave.