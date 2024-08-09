Apple reportedly bets big on iPhone 16 by placing huge display orders from Samsung, LG

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series in September, with September 10 being the most likely date. So far, the vanilla iPhone 16 model has appeared in a hands-on video, revealing the phone in different colors. The phone is also rumored to pack thinner MagSafe rings and a vertical camera module.

With just a month left for the official debut of the iPhone 16 series, Korean sources have reported that Samsung and LG have seemingly already commenced mass production of displays for the various iPhone 16 models. The mass production process seems to be going according to plan to meet Apple's demands.

According to the report, Apple has strategically ordered 123 million panels from Samsung and LG, with Samsung leading the charge with 80 million panels and LG following with 43 million panels. It's estimated that the iPhone 16 shipment for this year will be around 90 million units. So, Apple has reportedly ordered around 30% more panels to ensure the supply chain doesn't face any shortage or interruption.

Compared to last year, LG has received 10 million more orders for supplying display panels, and the firm is said to face no delays in production, unlike previous years. As for Samsung, the company hasn't seen a substantial uprise in orders from Apple, but it is expected to produce around 60% of display panels for the more expensive iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models, which could eventually lead to higher revenue. Korean supply chain insiders believe the iPhone 16 shipping with Apple Intelligence could be a compelling reason for customers to upgrade.

Apple's display order numbers seem to perfectly align with the company's processor orders. In early July, Chinese sources reported that Apple ordered between 90 and 100 million processors for this year's iPhone 16 lineup, demonstrating a 10 million rise in orders compared to last year. With Korean sources echoing a similar statement regarding display panels, it's appears that Apple expects strong sales for the iPhone 16 series.

Source: GSMArena via ETNEWS