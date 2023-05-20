G7 leaders unite to regulate generative AI globally under the 'Hiroshima Process'

Source: G7 Hiroshima Summit 2023

The sudden boom in the popularity of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT has compelled tech giants, including Microsoft and Google, to join the race with their chatbots that display human-like conversational skills. But the phenomenon has left lawmakers worldwide grappling with regulating its fair and ethical use. Thus, leaders from the Group of Seven countries recently came together at the G7 Hiroshima Summit 2023 to discuss ways to form global standards under common democratic values.

Convening what is being dubbed the "Hiroshima Process," participating governments will initiate cabinet-level talks and report the results at the end of the year, as per Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida insisted on a "human-centric" approach toward the development of AI and called for a global and secure exchange of data. Kishida also pledged a financial contribution to the effort to ensure AI is not misused for spreading information or harming humans.

The development comes a few weeks after digital and tech ministers from G7 nations unanimously decided to adopt a "risk-based approach" without stifling innovation, as per the official statement. It is followed by Italy's recent temporary ban on ChatGPT and concerns from lawmakers across several countries and regions, including the U.S., Australia, and the EU, about the potential dangers of generative AI.

Notably, the European Union, also a "non-enumerated" member of the G7, is already leading the effort to draft an "AI Act," which is set to be the world's first all-encompassing legislation on the use of AI. The proposed AI Act also relies on a risk-based approach and classifies unacceptable, high-risk, limited, and minimal risks based on the implications of various AI applications.

Besides popular chatbots such as ChatGPT, the AI Act looks to put an anchor to other AI applications that rely on advanced computing algorithms, such as remote biometric surveillance systems. Similarly, the US government is also working on a model AI Bill of Rights to ensure the safe, private, and accountable use of AI.

Despite the speedy progress, generative AI tools have been subject to criticism, not only from governments and legislators but also from technology leaders, including OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman. Earlier this week, Altman testified in front of the U.S. Congress, where they primarily echoed the need to regulate AI and called for forming a government body that licenses AI companies.

Participation from G7 countries is definitely expected to accelerate global and unified efforts towards keeping AI safe for users not just in the participant countries but also be used as a model in other democracies around the world.