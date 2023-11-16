Two Point Campus: Brainy Bundle for consoles brings the base game plus three expansions

Two Point Campus, the latest entry in Two Point Studios' humorous management games, today received a new collection on consoles: the Brainy Bundle. Using this edition, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch players looking to create their own whacky campus can jump into all the currently available content right from the get go.

The bundle carries the complete base game, plus all the premium expansions that have released so far, which are Space Academy, School Spirits, and Medical School.

Released last year, the Two Point Campus base experience offers the ability to build a campus filled with classrooms and lecture halls, hire staff to operate the facilities, and set up wild courses like Knight School, Spy School, and Money Wangling, all to entice and take care of the hordes of students attending.

The Space Academy expansion has students heading to outer space, meeting aliens, and even studying on a space rock. Next, School Spirits brought a haunted location to build upon complete with paranormal pests, and ways to learn about and solve this undead issue. The most recent expansion, Medical School, is a crossover with the studio's previous game Two Point Hospital, letting players experience the hectic nature of running a medical campus/hospital but with the latest games' mechanics.

Here's a rundown of what each expansion brings to the table:

Space Academy School Spirits Medical School Take your students to the stars in this expansion pack, featuring three celestial campuses (including a cheesy asteroid) and out-of-this-world student types like Space Knights and aliens. 3 New Campus Locations

6 New Courses With Fully Animated Classrooms

6 New Student Archetypes

3 New Events

1 New Club

And Lots Of New Items As if homework wasn’t scary enough, now you need to deal with ghosts. School Spirits introduces a haunted campus, paranormal school activities, ghost hunting, and more. A New Campus Location

2 New Courses

2 New Fully Animated Classrooms

2 New Student Archetypes

A New Challenge Mode Level

And Lots Of New Items Train the next generation of doctors and the nurses who fix their mistakes in this expansion that adds lakeside, mountainside, and volcano-side medical campuses and hilarious illnesses to solve. 3 New Campus Locations

2 New Courses with 6 Treatment Rooms

2 New Student Archetypes

Lots of Patients and Illnesses

60+ New Items

Emergencies, Helicopters, Fires, Ghosts!

The Two Point Campus: Brainy Bundle is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch with a $49.99 price tag. For existing players looking for even more ways to customize their campuses, but for free, the title received modding support across all platforms last week via the Mod.io platform as well.