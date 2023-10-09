Google confirms emoji reactions are coming to Gmail later in October on mobile and desktop

Communicating with others via emojis is something that's not even close to being new. Indeed, emojis are so much a part of our lives they even made an animated movie about sentient emojis (spoiler alert: It's not very good).

So for us, it's something of a surprise that Google has not had support for sending emoji reactions in its Gmail desktop website or in its mobile apps. That will finally change later in October. After weeks of rumors, Google has officially revealed that emoji reactions will be rolled out to both mobile and desktop Gmail users sometime very soon.

Google's blog post stated:

Starting this month, those with personal Gmail accounts will see a smiley face icon appear below their messages on mobile and desktop. Click on it to select an emoji from the menu, then simply tap one to send. Or if another recipient already responded with the perfect emoji, just click that one to pile on.

The blog post adds that if you get a Gmail email with an emoji reaction and receive it in another email client like, for example, Microsoft Outlook, you will get both the message and the emoji reaction in separate emails.

Google has already announced it is adding emoji reactions to Google Sheets comments. So adding this same kind of support for Gmail messages seems like a no-brainer.

Google's support article on the new Gmail emoji feature it mentions that you can remove an emoji reaction in an email after you send it by tapping or clicking on the Undo option in the notification at the bottom of that message. You can go into the “Undo Send” settings feature in Gmail to set up how long you will have before you can't unsend the emoji anymore (between 5 to 30 seconds)