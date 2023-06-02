Gmail is adding a "top results" feature for searching emails on mobile apps

Before today, if you tried to search for a word or phrase in one of your emails stored in Google's free Gmail service, you got a list of the emails with the most recent ones on top. Now, Google is adding a search feature in Gmail that makes it more like you are searching for something on the web.

In a post on the Google Workspace blog, it announced:

When searching in Gmail, machine learning models will use the search term, most recent emails and other relevant factors to show you the results that best match your search query. These results will now appear at the top of the list in a dedicated section, followed by all results sorted by recency.

This feature has apparently been highly requested by users, according to the blog, and its easy to see why. Trying to find a specific email with a specific word in it could take a while if the search result brought up just the most recent emails with that word first. This new feature, in theory, should make it faster for people to search and find what they need in stored emails.

The new feature is available for people with individual Google accounts as well as all Google Workspace customers. The rollout for the new "smart" search features should take about 15 days to fully complete. There's no word yet on when or if this feature may be applied to the web based version of Gmail.

Much like Microsoft, Google has been trying to add more machine learning and AI-based features in its productivity apps like Gmail, Docs and others. In March, the company said it would start outside testing of generative AI features into Gmail and Docs. The testing for those AI features was expanded to 10 times the previous number of outsider users in early May.