The new Outlook for Windows email app is now generally available for personal use

Microsoft has just announced that the new Outlook for Windows email app is now generally available for personal email accounts. The new versions of the app has been available in a public preview version since May 2022. You can now download the app on the Microsoft Store.

In a blog post, Microsoft added that the new Outlook will be preinstalled on all new PCs that have the Windows 11 23H2 version installed as well, along with some PCs that will upgrade to 23H2. Microsoft had already hinted the new Outlook app might be installed with the Windows 11 23H2 update.

For people who are still using the Mail and Calendar apps for Windows 10, the toggle to try out the new Outlook is still available. The Mail and Calendar apps will eventually be replaced completely with the new Outlook Windows app.

The blog has some info on the new and improved features in the new Outlook Windows app:

With My Day view, you can see your upcoming calendar events and tasks anywhere in Outlook. Package delivery and upcoming travel dates are also automatically added to your calendar from your email confirmations, and view the weather forecast in your calendar at any time.

You can pin emails to the top of your inbox so they are easy to find later, snooze emails to temporarily hide them and then have them reappear when you’re ready to respond, and get reminders to follow up on important conversations.

Schedule email sends to deliver at the best time for the recipient, or undo a sent email within ten seconds.

Use the sweep function to clean up your inbox quickly by setting advanced inbox rules for incoming mails.

For commercial users, the new Outlook for Windows app is still available as a public preview and will become generally available sometime in the future.