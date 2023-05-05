Google is now putting Gmail ads in the middle of the inbox, and many of its users are upset

Using Google's free Gmail service is certainly convenient, which is why it dominates the market. However, Google also places ads that look at first glance like email messages in a user's inbox. Before this week, those ads normally appeared on top of the inbox. Now, some people are seeing ads in the middle of their messages.

These new middle Gmail ads were first reported by 9to5Google. We can also independently confirm that these new middle ads are popping up in our Promotions Gmail filter. The online reactions for this new ad setup in Gmail is mostly negative so far, according to many messages from users on Twitter. They understandably don't like the fact that they now might click on an ad more often now that they are being placed in the middle of their inbox, instead of their normal position on top.

.@gmail @Google this should be illegal. Put the ads back at the top pic.twitter.com/F7LJuZgxhH — Connor Marshall (@Marshallc6) May 3, 2023

As a person who works very hard to keep my email in check, I am absolutely INCENSED that Gmail is just putting random ads in my inbox now??? pic.twitter.com/5LompTLLPL — rosemary h (@rohallma) May 3, 2023

So far, Google has not commented on this new position for ads on Gmail. The company finished rolling out a new user interface for all Gmail users in November 2022. However, it seems that it is still making stealth changes to the UI, and this time it's not for the best.