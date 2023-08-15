Microsoft is adding several classic and current Italian sport cars to Forza Horizon 5

Even though Microsoft is prepping the all-new Forza Motorsport racing sim reboot for a launch in October, it has not forgotten the current racing game Forza Horizon 5 from developer Playground Games. Today, it revealed the biggest number of cars to be added to the game over the next few weeks.
In a blog post, Microsoft stated that it will add a total of 16 classic Italian vehicles to Forza Horizon 5 for the PC and Xbox platforms. In fact, eight of those cars are available in the game right now with the latest update:
- 1968 Abarth 595 Esseesse
- 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale
- 1965 Alfa Romeo TZ2
- 1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
- 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde
- 1980 Fiat 124 Sport Spider
- 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo
- 1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale
In addition, eight more classic Italian cars can be unlocked starting from August 17 through September 14 if you take on the in-game events in the Italian Automotive Festival Playlist.
- 1980 Abarth 131
- 2016 Abarth 659
- 2017 Abarth 124
- 1992 Alfa Romeo 155 Q4
- 2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
- 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C
- 1982 Lancia 037
- 1986 Lancia Delta S4
Finally, seven more recent Italian super sports cars can be purchased for $9.99 via the game's Italian Exotics Car Pack:
- 2020 Ferrari Roma
- 2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
- 2019 Italdesign Davinci Concept
- 2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracàn Super Trofeo
- 2020 Lamborghini SC20
- 2020 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
- 2022 Lamborghini Huracàn Tecnica
In addition to all these new vehicles, the latest update for Forza Horizon 5 also boosts the number of in-game cars you can own in your garage from 1000 to 2000 slots. The Tunes slots have also been increased from 600 to 1000 slots and Livery slots have gone up from 600 to 1000 slots.
Finally, there are a number of bug fixes for the game that you can check in the release notes.
