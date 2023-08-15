Microsoft is adding several classic and current Italian sport cars to Forza Horizon 5

Even though Microsoft is prepping the all-new Forza Motorsport racing sim reboot for a launch in October, it has not forgotten the current racing game Forza Horizon 5 from developer Playground Games. Today, it revealed the biggest number of cars to be added to the game over the next few weeks.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that it will add a total of 16 classic Italian vehicles to Forza Horizon 5 for the PC and Xbox platforms. In fact, eight of those cars are available in the game right now with the latest update:

1968 Abarth 595 Esseesse

1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale

1965 Alfa Romeo TZ2

1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde

1980 Fiat 124 Sport Spider

1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo

1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale

In addition, eight more classic Italian cars can be unlocked starting from August 17 through September 14 if you take on the in-game events in the Italian Automotive Festival Playlist.

1980 Abarth 131

2016 Abarth 659

2017 Abarth 124

1992 Alfa Romeo 155 Q4

2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione

2014 Alfa Romeo 4C

1982 Lancia 037

1986 Lancia Delta S4

Finally, seven more recent Italian super sports cars can be purchased for $9.99 via the game's Italian Exotics Car Pack:

2020 Ferrari Roma

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB

2019 Italdesign Davinci Concept

2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracàn Super Trofeo

2020 Lamborghini SC20

2020 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12

2022 Lamborghini Huracàn Tecnica

In addition to all these new vehicles, the latest update for Forza Horizon 5 also boosts the number of in-game cars you can own in your garage from 1000 to 2000 slots. The Tunes slots have also been increased from 600 to 1000 slots and Livery slots have gone up from 600 to 1000 slots.

Finally, there are a number of bug fixes for the game that you can check in the release notes.