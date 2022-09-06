Google is set to launch new phones and watch at October 6 event

Google has announced that it will hold an event on October 6 where it will show off its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in more depth, as well as its Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. The company is planning to hold the event at 10 a.m. ET, according to a tweet put out earlier. The search giant attached a video of the upcoming phones, watch, and buds, giving us a good idea about what will be announced.

Google has not kept the Pixel 7 series or the Pixel Watch a very closely guarded secret. In fact, for several months, it has had dedicated pages for them on its Google Store. We know that the Pixel 7 will be available in three colours: Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow and that they will feature the Google Tensor G2 chip which will bring new features to photos and improve videos, security, and speech recognition.

According to CNBC, Google is planning to make the new products available for order on the same day that they’re announced. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is largely over, Google will be holding the event in-person in New York City, but you’ll be able to tune in on YouTube during and after the event.

While Google has taken the wraps off its Pixel phones, we still don’t know too much about the specifications or pricing, officially. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro went on sale for $599 and $899 respectively, so expect similar pricing for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, unless Google takes the opportunity to factor in the recent inflation and bump up the prices.

