Google unveils the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 starting from $229.95

Google has unveiled the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2. They are using a new Fitbit OS and are thinner and lighter than their predecessors. As smartwatches are nifty gadgets for the health-conscious, Google has reintroduced the side button that last came with the Versa 2 – this will make it easier to use the watches while you’re exercising.

The Versa 4 and Sense 2 are designed to be worn all day. During the day, it provides you with your heart rate and activity metrics, and at night, tracks your sleep. There’s also another cool aspect to these watches, and that’s the Stress Management Score; this will let you know when to take a break with guided breathing or meditation.

In terms of charging, these watches pack six days of battery life and fast charging. For every 12 minutes that you leave them on charge, you'll get an extra day of usage.

The watches are slightly better integrated with Android as you can use smart replies with those phones but even with an iOS device you still have access to text notifications, glanceable alerts, and more. Soon, Google will be bringing Google Maps and Google Wallet functionality to these watches too.

In terms of accessories, Google is offering a collection of watch bands from Brother Vellies. They are woven leather bands that are available in black and oak, each costing $54.95 and exclusively available on Fitbit.com. Commenting on other available accessories, Google said:

“Additional accessories to style your Fitbit smartwatches include three new infinity bands in blue mist, pink sand and waterfall blue ($29.95), sport bands in glow up/frost white and sea blue/ocean ($34.95), vegan leather bands in flax and indigo ($49.95) and Horween® leather band in garnet color ($49.95). All new accessories work with the newest smartwatches, and Fitbit Sense and Versa 3.”

The Versa 4 will set you back $229.95 and the Sense 2 will cost $299.95. With your purchase, you will get six months of free Premium membership, whether you are a new customer or not. You can begin pre-ordering the devices today from Fitbit.com and other global retailers, with shipments starting in the fall.