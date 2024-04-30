Some users can try out Google's 'Audio Emoji' feature for Google Phone app

Google is shipping its Audio Emoji feature to some users running the Google Phone beta version 128, reports 9to5Google, adding that the feature might be available to more users in the coming weeks.

Adding emoji support isn't something new for Google. The search giant has previously baked emoji-related features for Google Sheets, Gmail, and even Google Maps. However, this time, the company is trying to do something different.

The feature is designed to be the audio counterpart for the emojis commonly used in text-based messaging apps. As per the publication, it's available in the overflow menu of the Google Phone app after tapping the three-dot menu button and as a chip on the main calling interface.

The publication explains that Audio emojis are stock sound effects tied to six different emojis, including Clapping (Applause), Laughing, Party, Crying (Trombone), Sting, and Poop (yeah, you heard that correctly).

During a phone call, you can select one of the emojis in the Google Phone app to play an animation and its accompanying sound effects for a few seconds. Both sides of the call can hear the sound effects while they're being played. However, the publication notes there is a "cooldown" between sound effects, which prevents the user from playing them back to back.

You can disable Audio Emoji through a dedicated page in the Settings app, as per publication. Here, Google explains the feature by saying:

Empress emotions and moods with sounds like applause, laughter, sad trombone, and more with tappable emoji while you're on a call.

The feature supports six different audio emojis at the moment. However, there is no word on whether more emojis will be added in the future and which ones will be picked. Speaking of which, Android Authority found in an APK teardown that Google might add support for emojis such as piano and frowning face emojis.

Source: 9to5Google | Image via Pexels