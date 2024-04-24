Google Maps to soon expand the generative AI's availability to everyone who wants to opt in

In February, Google introduced generative AI in Google Maps, allowing for more advanced discovery of local places, things to do, and businesses. However, the feature was not available to all users, and it was exclusive to select members of the Local Guides group in the US. Cut to now, the latest report suggests that Google is removing the restrictions, and the generative AI features will be available for everyone to explore.

The strings of code found in the latest version of the Google Maps beta Android app suggest that the experimental generative AI feature could be heading toward Labs. And since Lab is a place where anyone interested can sign up to try out the new experimental features that Google is working on, generative AI could soon be open to everyone to use in Google Maps.

Here are the strings of code found in the latest Google Maps beta:

Let Maps be your guide, now with generative AI Generative AI experiment from Labs Supercharge your search with generative AI. Find new ideas, inspiration, and adventures in faster,

easier ways. "This is an early experiment and Maps won't always get it right. With your feedback, it'll get better

every day. %1$s" "To continue to improve quality, some data around your usage, queries, and location may be

reviewed later by humans, but it's not associated with your Google account." If %1$s is off, searches using generative AI are temporarily stored and associated with your

account for up to 24 hours to provide a contextualized experience.

If you continue, you agree to the %1$s terms of service. To turn off search using generative AI,

visit Labs in settings.

According to Google, the generative AI feature in Google Maps allows a user to use AI to help discover new places, restaurants, things to do, and more around a locality. Google showed the example of trying to find vintage places in San Francisco, and the Map then analyzed and showed the results based on the reviews, information from nearby businesses, ratings, etc.

The results were organized into categories like clothing stores, vinyl shops, and flea markets, along with their images, to help you find what you are looking for. Moreover, you can also ask follow-up questions to Maps to get results related to the theme. As of now, there's no clarity on when Google plans to bring the Maps generative AI feature to Labs.

