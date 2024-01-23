Chrome 121 brings three new features powered by AI

Chrome's latest release (M121) brings three new experimental generative AI features aimed at enhancing the browsing experience. These features include a tab organizer, AI-generated custom themes, and AI-powered writing assistant.

Tab Organizer is a feature that aims to streamline the management of multiple tabs. When a user right-clicks on a tab and selects "Organize Similar Tabs" or uses the drop-down arrow, Chrome will propose tab groups based on currently open tabs. This automation claims to be helpful for multitasking and keeping your browser tidy. Furthermore, Chrome will suggest names and emojis for these tab groups, seemingly facilitating easy retrieval when needed.

Building on last year's introduction of generative AI wallpapers for Android 14 and Pixel 8 devices, Chrome has said that it now incorporates the same text-to-image diffusion model for creating custom themes as well. For this purpose, you can head over to the "Customize Chrome" side panel, click "Change theme," and then "Create with AI." Additionally, the Chrome Web Store offers other customization options for its users to choose from.

In the upcoming Chrome release, another experimental AI-powered feature will assist users in writing. This tool is intended to "help you write with more confidence on the web". Right-click on any text box or field on a site in Chrome, and select "Help me write" to initiate the AI-powered writing process.

Users will get achance to test these new features on Chrome for Mac and Windows, beginning in the United States. They will not be available for enterprise and educational accounts due to their experimental nature.

To access Chrome's new AI-powered features, after signing into your Google Account, click on the three-dot menu, select "Settings," and navigate to the "Experimental AI" page.

You may find more details about these features on Google's website.