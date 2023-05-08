Specs for the Google Pixel Tablet leak just before Google I/O

Google's Pixel Tablet is expected to launch at Google I/O later this week, however, it appears that the full spec sheet has leaked ahead of the event thanks to Amazon Japan listing the product early. The listing, now removed, confirmed that the device will include the Tensor G2 chip, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Internet Archive got a snapshot before the listing went down, so here's the full list of specs for the Google Pixel Tablet. Thanks to @alfawien for the hint.https://t.co/VGCN7VM4iR https://t.co/Jv2QRGzWX8 pic.twitter.com/eg82dylpiL — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 7, 2023

What we know from the product page on Amazon Japan is that the device will also include a 2560x1600 resolution LCD, 500 nits brightness, two 8-megapixel cameras, USB-C charging and Wi-Fi 6. It also confirmed a price point as well starting from ¥79,800 for 128GB of storage, which is approximately $591 which would put the device squarely in competition with Apple's iPad Air.

The product doesn't have a set launch date yet, which is expected to be revealed at Google's I/O event alongside the recently announced Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7A, however, Amazon Japan showed that the device would be launching on June 20th.

Source: WinFuture.de