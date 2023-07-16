Halo 2 and Halo 3 'remastered' E3 demos return with Master Chief Collection

343 Industries announced that the Halo 2 and the Halo 3 E3 demos will be recreated and made available to Halo: The Master Chief Collection players soon. These demos were never included in the final versions of their respective games, but they've long been considered fan favorites for their visuals and gameplay.

The Halo 2 demo was first shown at E3 2003, and it blew audiences away with its realistic graphics and fluid combat. The demo took place in a futuristic city under attack by the Covenant, and it gave players a glimpse of what was to come in Halo 2.

The Halo 3 demo trailer was released in 2006 and was a more cinematic affair. The trailer told the story of the aftermath of the Halo 2 campaign, and it featured some of the most memorable imagery in the entire franchise.

Now, these demos are being recreated by modders called Digsite, who are working with 343 Industries. The modders have been able to access the source code for the demos, and they're using this code to create recreations that will be playable in The Master Chief Collection.

Digsite has announced that after undergoing a thorough restructuring and re-development phase, they have successfully achieved the ability to play the entire Halo 3 E3 demo scenario from beginning to end.

There is no word yet on when these demos will be released, but 343 Industries says they're "coming soon." In the meantime, players can check out the original demos on YouTube.

This is a huge win for Halo fans. It's also a sign that 343 Industries is committed to supporting The Master Chief Collection for years to come.

Earlier this week, 343 Industries revealed the details of the next Halo: MCC update. The studio released a big update for the PC-based collection of the first six games in the main Halo first-person shooter series.