Microsoft Weekly: Windows 11 23H2 confirmed, the FTC takes the L, Cortana dies

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we take a look at FTC losing the Microsoft-ABK merger case, Microsoft confirming Windows 11 version 23H2, a new Office font to replace the 13-year-old Calibri, Patch Tuesday updates, a new way to remove the half-dead Cortana from Windows 11, Windows Update-like ransomware, and new features to test in Windows 11's latest preview build.

Windows 11 23H2 confirmed and more

This week, Microsoft reminded those unwilling (or unable) to upgrade from the original Windows 11 version 21H2 to 22H2. Customers sticking to the first Windows 11 release should note that the OS will soon reach its end of life. Therefore, no more security updates, new features, fixes, etc. Luckily, users have three months to plan the upgrade.

Microsoft plans to kill the original Windows 11 release in October 2023, just in time for the next feature update, version 23H2. And this week, Microsoft confirmed that Windows 11 version 23H2 would arrive in a few months as an enablement package. Sharing the same branch and code base will ensure users move from 22H2 to 23H2 faster and with fewer risks of encountering an issue or bug. Microsoft did not provide exact dates, but it said users should expect Windows 11 version 23H2 around the fourth quarter of 2023.

Windows insiders testing preview builds from the Dev Channel got nothing new to install this week. However, Microsoft finally released a fresh build in the Canary Channel. And unlike previous releases, build 25905 brought quite a few new features. Here are the most notable changes:

The long-promised 3D Fluent Emojis are finally available in Windows 11. However, the implementation requires extra improvements, so expect more changes in future updates.

A built-in TPM troubleshooter: in build 25905, the Windows Security app (aka "built-in antivirus") lets you run diagnostics to detect and potentially resolve problems with the Trusted Platform Module firmware, which is a must for those running Windows 11 (on supported hardware).

System repair via Windows Update: you can ask Windows to download and reinstall your current build without removing apps, files, and settings. This thing will serve as a nice troubleshooting tool for those not having a bootable USB around for in-place repair.

No more arm32 UWP app support: those using Windows 11 PCs with ARM processors should update their UWP apps before installing the latest Canary build. All arm32 UWP apps will not open once the upgrade is complete.

Cortana is now user-removable: Windows 11 build 25905 allows uninstalling Cortana like any other app downloaded from the Microsoft Store. Right-click Cortana in the list of all apps and select Uninstall. Previously, removing Cortana required executing a terminal command.

You can find other changes in build 25905 in the release notes. Build 25905 is not everything Microsoft released in the Windows Insider program:

Beta Channel : 22621/3.2048 with File Explorer Gallery and dark mode for Paint

: 22621/3.2048 with File Explorer Gallery and dark mode for Paint Release Preview Channel : 22621.2066 with notification improvements and fixes

: 22621.2066 with notification improvements and fixes Release Preview Channel : 22000.2243 with the same changelog

: 22000.2243 with the same changelog Release Preview Channel: 19045.3269 with various fixes

Windows Update and Windows Update-like ransomware

We all know modern Windows versions install many updates every month. Most users do not pay attention to Windows updates unless they introduce new features (check out five coming soon to Windows 11), break things, or encrypt your data. That is right, someone made ransomware that disguises itself as Windows Update. You might think your PC is installing the latest Patch Tuesday release, while in reality, it only encrypts your files. Yikes!

Luckily, we had plenty of good Windows Update-related news this week. For example, enthusiasts created a true to its era website to let old Windows 95, 98, and XP systems get the latest updates. You can access the website using Internet Explorer 5 and experience Windows Update in all its ancient glory.

Those using more modern Windows versions got planned Patch Tuesday updates with fixes and security improvements. Here are the details for each supported Windows 10 and 11 version:

Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2: KB5028166

Windows 11 version 22H2: KB5028185

Windows 11 version 21H2: KB5028182

Dynamic updates: KB5028311 for Windows 10 and KB5028312/14 for Windows 11

Notable changes in those updates include fixes for mouse stutters and a Secure Boot bypass. Installing all available patches will make your system perform better and safer. Microsoft also revealed details about many malware-infested Windows 11 and 10 WHQL drivers. The company promptly added them to its revocation and published a security advisory.

Get those app updates

Windows Subsystem for Android, which lets you run Android apps on a Windows 11 PC, received a new update to test before the public release. Version 2306 Preview improves camera compatibility, storage, OneDrive, security, picture-in-picture, and other subsystem parts. If you are an active WSA user and want to test new features and improvements before everyone else, sign up for the preview program here.

In addition to releasing the latest set of improvements for Windows Subsystem for Android, Microsoft launched the Amazon Appstore, giving all developers the green light to publish their Android apps to run on Windows 11 PCs.

Speaking of app stores, Microsoft started rolling out two new features for the Microsoft Store on Windows 11. Windows Insiders can try the new AI Hub (announced at Build 2023) and pricing information improvements.

Other notable updates released this week include Rufus 4.2.4070 Beta with fixes and ZIP64 support and Microsoft Dev Box public availability. Those owning Surface computers can also download fresh firmware releases for the Surface Pro X device family and the Surface Studio 2/2+. These updates contain important fixes (camera issues are finally resolved) and support for new accessories.

Microsoft 365 Insiders can try the new Recording Studio in PowerPoint on macOS, new features for Teams Phone, and the new wireless photo transfer feature in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on Windows.

VMWare released a Tech Preview of its next-generation Fusion virtualization software for macOS. It adds full 3D hardware acceleration, giving Apple Silicon users access to DirectX 11 3D games and other benefits. And speaking of 3D acceleration, Intel Arc users can grab the latest beta driver with support for Exoprimal and Jagged Alliance 3.

Gaming news and the FTC takes the L

We had a few major stories on the gaming news side. For starters, Microsoft finally scored in the Activision-Blizzard merger case. The five-day hearing ended in Microsoft's favor, which means the only remaining stumbling block on the road to finishing the $69 billion merger is the UK's Competition Appeals Tribunal. The FTC attempted to file an appeal to stop the acquisition, but the court denied it. As the saga continues, check out Phil Spencer's internal memo about the win against the FTC.

The second bombshell dropped earlier this week is about Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb leaving the Xbox team after working for Microsoft for over 20 years. One of the most prominent Xbox managers revealed his departure on Twitter, citing the desire to "work on the next chapter" of his career. Phil Spencer, Xbox head, thanked Major Nelson for his dedicated and passionate work, and even the official PlayStation Twitter account paid their respect.

We wish Larry Hryb all the best in his new ventures!

Seeing such a legendary face leaving Microsoft is sad, but the world continues spinning, which means more gaming news and interesting stories. After Microsoft went on a crusade against emulators running on Xbox consoles, some developers bypassed new rules and offered paid access to emulators via Patreon. The new emulator collection comes stripped of as many identifiable elements as possible. Still, that does not guarantee Microsoft will not be able to target-lock and shoot down the project. Therefore, proceed with the venture at your own risk.

In the previous episode of Microsoft Weekly, we discussed the increased price of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This week brought us more Game Pass-related news. Microsoft announced the end of the experimental Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends and Family plan that allowed you to share the subscription with up to five people.

According to the statement from Microsoft, the company will be "evaluating the learnings to help create an offer that we can bring to more players world-wide in the future." Those using the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends and Family plan will get their benefits revoked on August 15, 2023.

Those playing on Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles will be glad to learn about the new feature that lets you report abuse in voice chats. The system (currently under public testing in the Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead rings of the Xbox Insider program) allows sending a 60-second clip of an in-game voice incident to Microsoft for future investigations and taking action against the abuser.

If you prefer playing on PC, check out this week's Epic Games Store giveaway: Train Valley 2 is available for grabs until next Thursday. Also, Microsoft launched the Ultimate Game Sale, allowing Xbox and PC users save up to 80% on popular titles, such as Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, and more. Finally, there is a bunch of great PC games on sale on Steam.

More layoffs

At the beginning of this year, Microsoft revealed it would terminate 10,000 employees, slightly less than 5% of its workforce. Sadly, the company is not done with layoffs: this week, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed a new round. Microsoft's employees from various departments have already changed their LinkedIn pages, but the exact number of people Microsoft wants to let go remains unknown.

Office gets new font

Microsoft surprised everyone this week by announcing a new default font for Office apps. Aptos will replace the legendary Calibri introduced 13 years ago alongside Office 2007. Here is how Microsoft describes the new font:

Similar to mid-20th-century Swiss typography, Aptos is a sans serif. Also referred to as Grotesque or Gothic, sans serif often have simple letterforms, even strokes, and they’re easily readable. Aptos, made of varying geometric shapes, is bold, well-defined, directive, and constrained. It articulates many different languages and tones. Stem ends are clean cut. Subtle circular squares within the letters’ contours allow higher legibility, especially at small sizes.

You can find more information about Aptos here.

More fun read, trivia, and reviews

Do you know about the "Microsoft ActiMates" brand? In his latest "look back" article, John Callaham dives into Microsoft's past and weird products, such as a Barney toy made by the software giant in the late 1990s. Imagine connecting a plush toy to your TV or computer and watching it react to what is playing on a VHS tape.

If you are a fan of unconventional devices, check out Steven Parker's hands-on FluentTalk T1 Mini, a portable and affordable translator. In the era of smartphones doing virtually everything, it is beyond interesting to see a niche device dedicated to only one thing.

The legendary Nokia Lumia 1020, a beloved Windows Phone smartphone with a 41-megapixel camera, marked its 10-year birthday. Here is a look-back article remembering the best cameraphone of its era (with the best mobile operating system ever made), which still can beat the living pixel out of many modern smartphones.

Finally, here is a fun one: NTDEV, the mastermind behind the Tiny11 project, has pushed Windows 11 way past its limits by running the OS with only 176MB of RAM, which is 23 times less than the minimum requirement of 4GB. Pointless and unnecessary but still impressive.

Random fact about Microsoft

Did you know that Microsoft has a track record of making unorthodox products seemingly unrelated to operating systems or productivity apps? In 1995, the company released a CD-ROM called "Microsoft Dogs." It featured information about various dog breeds, training tips, and even a virtual dog show. The CD-ROM was part of the "Exploration Series" products under the Microsoft Home brand to showcase Windows' multimedia capabilities. Other Exploration Series CD-ROMs included "Ancient Lands," "Dinosaurs," "Dangerous Creatures," and "Musical Instruments."

