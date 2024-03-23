Get the Asus ROG Strix Flare II keyboard for 32 percent off at its lowest ever price

Recently, the Asus ROG (Republic of Gamers) team released a new gaming-themed wired mechanical keyboard. However, just a few months after launch, it got a major discount to make it much more affordable.

At the moment, you can get the Asus ROG Strix Flare II wired mechanical keyboard at Amazon for $149.99. That's a big 32 percent, or $70, cut from its $219.99 MSRP.

The keyboard uses the company's ROG NX mechanical switches but you can swap out and put in your own switch type if you prefer. There's a switch stabilizer so your keystrokes are smoother, and the keyboard has installed a sound-dampening foam inside to reduce the amount of pinging noises and echoes inside. The keycaps are made of a PBT (polybutylene terephthalate) doubleshot material for more durability.

Asus says the keyboard also has a USB microcontroller on board that gives it an 8,000 Hz polling rate which cuts down the delay to sending info to the PC to only 0.125 ms.

The keyboard includes separate media controls on the left corner. They include a scroll wheel to change the volume level or mute it, and a knob to pause and play tracks, skip them, or reverse them.

The Asus Aura Sync RGB support lights up each key on the keyboard and you can customize their colors with the included Armoury Crate software. The app also lets you create custom keyboard profiles for gaming, along with macros.

It also lets you customize the keyboard's AniMe Matrix LED display on the top right corner. It has 312 mini-LEDs that can show tons of different animations including notifications for things like incoming emails, the current day and time, and more.

Finally, the keyboard comes with a detectable wrist rest with its own light diffuser that lights up when connected to the keyboard.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.