Here is how you can upgrade to Windows 10 22H2 right now

It appears that Microsoft is getting ready to release Windows 10 22H2 soon. A new update, now available for manual download, switches Windows 10 21H2 (build number 19044.1862) to Windows 10 22H2 with build number 19045.1862. Although Microsoft is yet to announce the release (either in the Windows Insider program or straight in the stable channel), you can download the enablement package directly from Windows Update servers.

All it takes to upgrade from Windows 10 21H2 to 22H2 is KB5015684, a tiny cumulative update weighing just 177KB. Like the previous "major" Windows 10 updates, 22H2 does not add new features or notable improvements. Besides the updated version and build numbers, Windows 10 22H2 is identical to its predecessor.

This is not the first time Windows 10 22H2 appears before the official announcement. In June 2022, optional updates for Windows 10 confirmed that version 22H2 is coming. It was also possible to convert Windows 10 21H2 to version 22H2 with a few commands in PowerShell. Those staying away from Windows 11 can now download the latest Windows 10 release without any commands or software tricks.

It is worth mentioning that the best and safest strategy is to wait for Microsoft to announce Windows 10 22H2 and get the OS via Windows Update. Still, if you are willing to take the risk, here are the direct links to KB5015684 (via Deskmodder). Before installing the update, ensure your system has the June 2022 cumulative updates (build 1904x.1806 or higher).

KB 5015684 (CAB) - x86 | x64 | ARM64

KB 5015684 (MSU) - x86 | x64 | ARM64

To upgrade Windows 10 21H2 to 22H2, open the downloaded file, confirm installation, wait for the system to install, and then restart your computer.