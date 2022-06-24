Optional updates confirm Windows 10 22H2 is coming

Microsoft plans to keep supporting Windows 10 until at least late 2025, which means users can expect more "feature updates" to arrive in the upcoming years. One of such updates, version 22H2, has been just confirmed by the latest optional updates (via @he45076932).

Those who downloaded KB5014666 can activate version 22H2 using several commands in Command Prompt. Launch Command Prompt as Administrator and paste the following:

dism /online /add-package /packagepath:%windir%\servicing\Packages\Microsoft-Windows-Product-Data-22h2-EKB-Package~31bf3856ad364e35~amd64~en-US~10.0.19041.1806.mum

dism /online /add-package /packagepath:%windir%\servicing\Packages\Microsoft-Windows-Product-Data-22h2-EKB-Package~31bf3856ad364e35~amd64~~10.0.19041.1806.mum

dism /online /add-package /packagepath:%windir%\servicing\Packages\Microsoft-Windows-Product-Data-22h2-EKB-Wrapper-Package~31bf3856ad364e35~amd64~en-US~10.0.19041.1806.mum

dism /online /add-package /packagepath:%windir%\servicing\Packages\Microsoft-Windows-Product-Data-22h2-EKB-Wrapper-Package~31bf3856ad364e35~amd64~~10.0.19041.1806.mum

dism /online /add-package /packagepath:%windir%\servicing\Packages\Microsoft-Windows-UpdateTargeting-ClientOS-22h2-EKB-Package~31bf3856ad364e35~amd64~en-US~10.0.19041.1806.mum

dism /online /add-package /packagepath:%windir%\servicing\Packages\Microsoft-Windows-UpdateTargeting-ClientOS-22h2-EKB-Package~31bf3856ad364e35~amd64~~10.0.19041.1806.mum

dism /online /add-package /packagepath:%windir%\servicing\Packages\Microsoft-Windows-UpdateTargeting-ClientOS-22h2-EKB-Wrapper-Package~31bf3856ad364e35~amd64~en-US~10.0.19041.1806.mum

dism /online /add-package /packagepath:%windir%\servicing\Packages\Microsoft-Windows-UpdateTargeting-ClientOS-22h2-EKB-Wrapper-Package~31bf3856ad364e35~amd64~~10.0.19041.1806.mum

To undo the changes, replace add-package with remove-package in each line and paste them into Command Prompt running as Administrator.

It is worth noting that force-enabling Windows 10 22H2 will not get you any new features. In fact, Windows 10 22H2 may not bring any consumer-facing capabilities at all. Microsoft will most likely release it as a small enablement package, as it was with several previous "feature updates."

For a regular consumer, there is no sense in enabling the next update before Microsoft officially releases it. This just confirms that Microsoft still cares about Windows 10, even though all the good stuff is now exclusive to Windows 11. The latter is about to get its first major update, and you can learn more about it in our comprehensive review.