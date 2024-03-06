Microsoft quietly installing KB5001716 so you can update to Windows 11 or newer Windows 10

Microsoft has quietly released an update for all supported versions of Windows 10 earlier today. The new update has been released under KB5001716 and is meant to improve a "UI functionality" on Windows 10 PCs. The release notes for the update are given below under KB5001716 and it applies to versions 2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, and 22H2:

Summary This update includes a new user interface (UI) functionality for Windows Update in Windows. This article applies to the following: Windows 10, version 22H2

Windows 10, version 21H2

Windows 10, version 21H1

Windows 10, version 20H2

Windows 10, version 2004 Notes about this update When this update is installed, Windows may attempt to download and install feature updates to your device if it is approaching or has reached the end of support for your currently installed Windows version. Feature updates offer new functionality and help keep your device secure.

After this update is installed, Windows may periodically display a notification informing you of problems that may prevent Windows Update from keeping your device up-to-date and protected against current threats. For example, you may see a notification informing you that your device is currently running a version of Windows that has reached the end of its support lifecycle, or that your device does not meet the minimum hardware requirements for the currently installed version of Windows. Known issues in this update We are currently not aware of any issues that affect this update.

Hence, it looks like KB5001716 is designed to offer the next feature update in case your current Windows version is approaching the end of support status. Microsoft recently announced that it was going to automatically update eligible Windows 11 21H2 and 22H2 PCs to version 23H2.

And while this is Windows 10 we are talking about, the idea is similar here. Those on older Windows 10 versions will be offered newer Windows 10 while those on the newest version, 22H2, are likely going to be offered Windows 11.

Microsoft says the update will be installed automatically though it does recommend getting the latest servicing stack update (SSU). You can find such information on this advisory (ADV990001).

Although unrelated it is interesting that while Microsoft is offering a newer Windows version, it may be the really old ones that may seemingly be immune to the Y2K38 Unix Millenium bug.