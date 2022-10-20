Here's what you can play on Xbox's Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft has announced the latest raft of games for Xbox’s Free Play Days. The titles this weekend include F1 22, Rogue Lords, and Journey to the Savage Planet. The games will be available from now until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PDT on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, but you must be a member of Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to take part.

To begin playing, switch on your console and head to the Xbox Store. From there, find the Subscriptions tab and go into the Gold member area and find the Free Play Days collection to download the available titles.

While the games are only free this weekend, you can pick them up at a discount if you decide you want to buy them, the offers are as follows:

Microsoft assures that you will retain any increment to your Gamerscore that you garner over the free play period. Any achievements you earn will also remain on your profile, should you attempt to earn the rest at a later date if you ever buy the games. If you enjoy these games, be sure to check in next week when we cover what other games Microsoft will let people play for free.

Source: Xbox