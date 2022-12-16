Dragon Ball The Breakers among games on Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Xbox has announced that Dragon Ball The Breakers, WWE 2K22, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are the games available this weekend as part of Free Play Days. As always, you need to have Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play these games and the event ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Microsoft is offering up to 80% off the titles as part of the event too. The deals are as follows:

To begin playing the games, you’ll need to install them on your console. On your Xbox, head to the Xbox Store then go to the Subscriptions tab. From here, go to the Gold member area and find the Free Play Days collection and download the games you want to play.

If you earn any achievements or build your Gamerscore, Microsoft says you’ll be able to keep these. If you decide to buy the games in the future, it’ll mean that you don’t have to re-earn any of these. If none of these games are for you, there’s also a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Multiplayer Free Access event running for a few more days.