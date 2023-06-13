High On Life DLC High On Knife announced, offering a new comedy-horror campaign

Squanch Games showed up at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended event today to surprise fans with a High On Life DLC announcement. The humorously named High On Knife is coming to Xbox platforms soon. Watch the teaser trailer directly on YouTube here. due to being age restricted.

The DLC will bring a brand-new campaign play-through with the cast of talking weapons. The original game's melee weapon Knifey is taking the spotlight here, at least on the story side.

"It’s set two years after High On Life ended, and everything is totally cool until Knifey gets a package from home," the studio says explaining the setup. "Don’t ask how or why Knifey is getting mail. It’s mysterious for a reason."

While the studio is definitely going for a more horror feel this time, it assured players that comedy is still the focus:

High On Knife is still freaking hilarious and weird, but we’re also getting a little spooky this time around. Not like, “I may never sleep again,” levels of terror, but definitely on the “My dreams are going to be broken for a while,” end of things.

To expand on the original lineup of talking guns, Squanch is adding two new Gatlians in the DLC: ex-military pistol Harper, voiced by Sarah Sherman as well as the pinball gun B.A.L.L., voiced by High On Life‘s narrative director Alec Robbins.

The original game High On Life launched in December 2022 and went on to set multiple Xbox Game Pass records. In my review of the game, I gave it an 8.5/10 verdict for its fantastic humor and creative combat.

High On Knife is coming out on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms sometime this fall as a paid DLC pack for High On Life. An exact launch date or pricing information was not shared today.