Xbox Games Showcase Extended is later today, here's how to watch and what to expect

Microsoft already hosted its massive mid-year showcase on Sunday, but it's not done just yet. Coming up as the final event of the summer showcase season, Xbox Games Showcase Extended is offering deep dives into what was announced over the weekend, some more reveals, and probably even a few surprises.

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 7pm CEST / 6pm BST today, June 13. Microsoft hasn't revealed the length of the event, but if previous years are anything to go by, it should run for about 90 minutes.

Like the main event, the Extended showcase will air across Microsoft's Xbox channels like YouTube and Twitch, as well as via content creator watch parties on third party portals.

As for what's confirmed for this event, Microsoft has said Avowed, Towerborne, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, and Microsoft Flight Simulator's Dune update will be present with deeper dives into their announcements. This will include "in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes features, gameplay walkthroughs with brand new footage" from the titles according to the company.

Several new game announcements from Xbox partners will also be happening during the showcase. Moreover, Xbox is teasing a celebrity appearance at the Extended event. While no hints have been given, Richard Ayoade was revealed to be playing a not-so-gentle giant in the Fable reboot, so there is a chance that he may be the mystery guest. Although, with a Flight Sim Dune collaboration also incoming, it may also be someone from that movie franchise.

According to rumors, Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush may be getting another surprise reveal at the event, this time to shadow drop new DLC for the well-received rhythm action game. Expect more Xbox and PC Game Pass announcements too, considering Tuesday is when the company usually reveals upcoming waves for the subscription service.