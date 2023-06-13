Hi-Fi Rush getting new modes, enemies, music, and more with Arcade Challenge update

The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo studio Tango Gameworks has more content incoming for its latest project, Hi-Fi-Rush, and it's all for free. Despite rumors circulating of a DLC pack announcement, the developer showed up at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended event today to show off the "Arcade Challenge! Update!" (with two exclamation points) that is coming to all players on July 5.

Usually known for its horror and atmospheric games, Tango Gameworks shadow-dropped the stylized, rhythm-action game Hi-Fi Rush during Xbox's mini-showcase in January. The title turned out to be a hit with fans despite its release without any prior announcements or promotions. By March the game had gained two million players from sales across Xbox and PC as well as Game Pass subscribers.

The new major content update has two game modes as its biggest draw, which are accessible from an arcade machine in the gang's hideout. First up is BMP RUSH, offering a wave-based battling option that slowly ramps up the beats per minute up to 200, while also throwing tougher enemies at our weaponized guitar-wielding protagonist Chai.

The second mode is Power Up Tower Up, a new option that is similar to the base game's Rhythm Tower mode that unlocks after beating the story campaign. Here, Chai is still climbing floors packed with enemies, but his upgrades are randomized. Plus, there are new enemies, new music, fresh special ultimate attacks (featuring CNMN and Smidge), unlockable customization options for the whole gang, and more photo mode filters and poses coming in as rewards.

Hi-Fi Rush's Arcade Challenge! Update! Is hitting PC and Xbox Series X|S on July 5. Being an Xbox first-party studio release, the base game is already a part of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscriptions. Those members are also gaining access to the update for no extra cost.