How to watch Apple's 'Far Out' event on September 7

Today, Apple holds its primary event of the year, where the company plans to unveil the next-gen iPhone, a new Apple Watch, and other devices. Unlike the events held in 2020-2022, today's "Far Out" will be an in-person presentation held in Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

Apple will stream the event on its official YouTube channel and the apple.com website. If you want to watch the company reveal the iPhone 14 Series live, tune in on September 7 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM EDT / 6 PM BST.

Here is what you can expect Apple to reveal today:

The iPhone 14 Series consisting of the standard iPhone 14, a new max-sized "Plus" model, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models are expected to include a redesigned pill-shaped notch, always-on display, and the A16 CPU.

The Apple Watch Series 8. Regular Series 8 models will retain the current Apple Watch Design, while the biggest upgrade will come in the form of a more expensive Pro model. Also, watch out for a new SE model for those wanting a more affordable smartwatch from Apple.

AirPods Pro 2, a successor to the original AirPods Pro Apple revealed in late 2019.

iOS 16 / iPadOS 16 / watchOS 9 / macOS Ventura release dates.

Do you plan to watch Apple "Far Out" event today?