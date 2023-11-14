505 Games parent company Digital Bros plans to lay off 30 percent of its employees

Yet another game publisher has announced plans for major layoffs. This time its Digital Bros, the parent company of game publisher 505 Games. In a press release (in PDF format), Digital Bros says it expects to cut as many as 30 percent of its workforce.

The press release stated the publisher has "reconsidered the number of projects under development" and now plans to "prioritize high-quality and long-standing successful titles."

505 Games has published a number of well-known titles, including Payday 2, Remedy's Control, Dead by Daylight, Ghostrunner, and the just-released Ghostrunner 2. 505 Games had already announced it was planning to publish Remedy's Control 2, along with a multiplayer spin-off of that game with the code name Condor. It also plans to publish Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes, a new game from Suikoden series creator Yoshitaka Murayam, sometime in 2024.

The layoffs at 505 Games have already started, with some team members, including their Senior PR Manager Nick Salazar, announcing that today was their last day at the company on social media.

Sadly, I was one of those affected in today's layoffs and am no longer the Senior PR Manager at 505 Games.



I've got 7 years of PR experience, 5 of which were with Xbox and would appreciate any signal boosting in searching for my next gig.



I'm numb now, but hanging in there. 🫡 https://t.co/N2FSvSLreY — Nick Salazar (@TheNickSalazar) November 14, 2023

The publisher stated that these labor cuts "will not impact profit loss statement for the fiscal year 2023-2024."

This was just the latest in a long string of layoff announcements in the game industry in 2023. In just the last few weeks, mass labor cuts have been revealed at Epic Games, Amazon Games, Team 17, Digital Extremes, Telltale Games, and others. It's likely we could get even more layoffs before the end of 2023.