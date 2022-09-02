Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.3413 fixes bugs in multiple games

Intel has prepared two new graphics drivers for its customers with supported processors featuring integrated GPUs. After shipping a massive 1.2 GB driver update for its ARC dGPU, the company applied the same treatment to its regular drivers, making customers download drivers that "weigh" more than one gigabyte.

Customers with Intel CPUs who missed the previous driver update should note that Intel has split its graphics driver by two. One version is available for the latest 11th and 12th Gen processors, while another provides legacy software support for 6th-10th Gen CPUs.

What is new in Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.3413?

This update is available for customers with 11th and 12th Gen Intel processors. The changelog includes the following:

Fixed Issues: A black screen or TDR may occur after launching, or during gameplay in Gears 5 (DX12).

An application hang may be observed in Ghostwire Tokyo (DX12) in certain environments during gameplay.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (DX11) may experience minor shadow corruption in some areas of the

game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (DX12) may experience an application crash or error message during gameplay.

ARC Raiders (DX12) may exhibit an application crash shortly after launch.

Redout 2 (DX12) may exhibit an application crash shortly after launch.

Dolmen (DX12) may exhibit an application crash shortly after launch.

Dirt 5 (DX12) may exhibit an application crash shortly after launch.

Saints Row (DX12) may exhibit an application crash shortly after launch

And here is the list of known issues:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive* (DX9) may experience a game crash when changing shadow quality settings

in game.

in game. Destiny 2* may exhibit display signal loss or display flashing during gameplay when HDR is enabled.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin* may experience an application crash during gameplay.

An “Update driver” pop-up error message may be observed when launching Battlefield 1* after upgrading from 30.0.100.9955 or older drivers

12th Gen Intel Core Processors: Red Dead Redemption 2 (Vulkan) may experience an application crash when performing an ALT+TAB to desktop. Lighting corruption may be observed in the Halo Infinite* (DX12) multiplayer menus. Grid Legends (DX12) may experience lighting corruption when lighting quality is set to high in the games settings. CrossFire HD (DX9) may experience an application crash when task switching during gameplay. Chorus may experience an application crash in some interior areas of the game such as the ship hangar. Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Destiny 2 (DX11), CrossFire HD (DX9), GRID Legends (DX12) (on changing lighting quality to high) and F1 2020 (DX12) when HDR is enabled. Sniper Elite 5 (DX12) may experience a game crash or TDR with an error dialog pop-up message. Red Dead Redemption 2 (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance when the game API is set to DirectX®12 with VSync enabled.

11th and 12th Gen Intel Core Processors: Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Gears 5 (DX12) A game crash or hang may occur when changing resolution in NBA 2K21 (DX12)

11th Gen Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe Graphics: Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Elex (DX11), MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (DX12), Strange Brigade (DX12) and The Ascent (DX12).



What is new in Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.2111?

This driver is applicable to systems with 6th-10th Gen Intel Processors with integrated graphics.

Fixed Issues: An application crash may occur in Watch Dogs: Legion (DX11) when starting the game.

And the known issues:

An intermittent crash or hang may occur during gameplay in Ghostwire: Tokyo (DX12).

An error message pop-up may be observed when launching Call of Duty: Vanguard (DX12).

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (DX9) may experience a game crash when changing shadow quality settings in game.

Destiny 2 may exhibit display signal loss or display flashing during gameplay when HDR is enabled.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint may experience minor shadow corruption in some areas of the game.

CrossFire (DX9) may experience an application crash and or security alert when joining a game.

Minor graphical anomalies may be observed in Call of Duty: Warzone (DX12), Diablo II: Resurrected (DX12), Euro Truck Simulator (DX11), Farming Simulator 22 (DX12), Grand Theft Auto V (DX11), Halo Infinite (DX12), Hitman 2 (DX12), Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (DX12) and Microsoft Flight Simulator (DX11).

An “Update driver” pop-up error message may be observed when launching Battlefield 1 after upgrading from 30.0.100.9955 or older drivers.

You can download the latest Intel Drivers from the official website.