Microsoft releases Edge 105 with security and IE mode improvements

Microsoft Edge users can download a new feature update for their favorite browser. Version 105 is now available in the Stable Channel, bringing security improvements and enhancements to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 105?

Feature Updates: Enhanced security mode improvements. Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for x64 Windows. Additional cross-platform support is expected in the future. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge. Edge 105 will release to stable this week and include WASM support for Enhanced Security Mode on Windows x64 platforms. So far millions of users have tried jitless browsing and seem to enjoy it, despite the claims it would be too slow. 1/ — Johnathan Norman (@spoofyroot) September 1, 2022

Improvement to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode . You can restore to one of the last 3 published versions of your site list in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. For more information, see Restore a previous version of a site list. You can identify gaps in your enterprise site list by configuring reporting of site feedback with the InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudUserSitesReporting and InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudNeutralSitesReporting policies. You can view local site list URLs from users and potentially misconfigured neutral site URLs in the Microsoft Edge site lists experience in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. To learn more, see View site feedback on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. You can configure session cookie sharing between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer for IE mode on your site list in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. To learn more, see Cookie sharing between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.

Improvements to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode now available in GCC. GCC customers can now utilize the full Microsoft Edge site list experience in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

Like every other feature update for Microsoft Edge, version 105 brings new and changed policies, plus deprecates some older rules. You can find the complete list of policy updates in Microsoft Edge 105 in the official documentation.

The next release, Microsoft Edge 106, is currently available for testing in the Dev Channel. Next week, Microsoft will promote it to the Beta Channel for the stable release preparations on the week of October 27, 2022.