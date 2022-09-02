Microsoft releases Edge 105 with security and IE mode improvements

Neowin · with 1 comment

A Microsoft Edge logo with a version 105 sign inside it

Microsoft Edge users can download a new feature update for their favorite browser. Version 105 is now available in the Stable Channel, bringing security improvements and enhancements to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 105?

Feature Updates:

  • Enhanced security mode improvements. Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for x64 Windows. Additional cross-platform support is expected in the future. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge.

  • Improvement to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode.

  • Improvements to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode now available in GCC. GCC customers can now utilize the full Microsoft Edge site list experience in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

Like every other feature update for Microsoft Edge, version 105 brings new and changed policies, plus deprecates some older rules. You can find the complete list of policy updates in Microsoft Edge 105 in the official documentation.

The next release, Microsoft Edge 106, is currently available for testing in the Dev Channel. Next week, Microsoft will promote it to the Beta Channel for the stable release preparations on the week of October 27, 2022.

Report a problem with article
Intel Graphics driver
Next Article

Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.3413 fixes bugs in multiple games
Someone using a laptop
Previous Article

PC and tablet sales expected to decline this year and next

1 Comment - Add comment

Advertisement