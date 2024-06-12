Windows 11 Insider Canary Channel build 26236 adds the new account manager to the Start menu

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider program in the Canary Channel. The new build number is 26236. It adds the new Start menu account manager along with some other fixes and improvements.

Here is the change log:

Changes and Improvements [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. [Start menu] This update starts the roll out of the new account manager on Start menu. When you sign in with a Microsoft account, the new design gives you a quick glanceable view of your account benefits and makes it easy to manage account settings. New account manager experience on the Start menu showing account settings and an action needed that needs to be taken to secure your Microsoft account. Fixes [Taskbar] Fixed an issue causing the taskbar to not appear for a small number of Insiders in the last couple flights. [Audio] Fixed an underlying issue which was causing the preferred audio volume (under Settings > System > Sound > Volume Mixer) for Microsoft Edge to not persist across restarting the app. Known issues [General] [IMPORTANT NOTE] We are investigating reports that some Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels are stuck on Build 26040 or Build 23620. The investigation is ongoing, however if you are impacted by this and really want to get onto the latest build in the Canary or Dev Channel today – you can download the latest ISO here and do a clean install and opt your device back into flighting in the Canary or Dev Channels. [Task Manager] [New] We’re investigating an issue where the colors in the Performance section aren’t displaying correctly in dark mode.

You can check out the full blog post here.