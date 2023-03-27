iPadOS 16.4 is out with Apple Pencil hover tilt and azimuth support, new emoji, more

In addition to the new iOS release, Apple started rolling out a fresh feature update for its tablets. iPadOS 16.4 is now available on compatible iPads, delivering new features and bugfixes for Apple Pencil, plus other changes across the operating system.

What is new in iPadOS 16.4?

Apple Pencil Hover Tilt and Azimuth Support allow previewing your mark at any angle before you make it in Notes and other supported applications on the 4th gen iPad Pro 11-inch and 6th gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch.

allow previewing your mark at any angle before you make it in Notes and other supported applications on the 4th gen iPad Pro 11-inch and 6th gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch. New emoji : iPadOS now features 21 new emoji, such as animals, hand gestures, and objects.

Notifications for web apps are now available on the Home Screen.

The duplicate detection feature is now available for photos and videos in iCloud Shared Photo Library.

Maps in the Weather app now support VoiceOver.

Your iPad can dim brightness when a video contains bright flashes or strobe effects.

The update fixes Apple Pencil responsiveness issues when drawing or writing in the Notes app.

The update fixes a bug when Ask to Buy requests from children fail to appear on a parent's or caregiver's device.

The update fixes a bug when Matter-compatible thermostats stop responding when paired to Apple Home.

What iPad models support iPadOS 16.4?

All iPads running iPadOS 16 can download version 16.4. Here is the list of supported models:

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air 3 and newer

iPad 5th gen and newer

iPad mini 5 and newer

You can install iPadOS 16.4 by heading to Settings > General > Software Update.