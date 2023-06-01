iOS 16 now runs on 90% of iPhones released in the last four years

Apple has updated the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 device usage data on its developer website. According to the latest numbers, iOS 16 now runs on 90% of the active iPhone models released in the last four years. This is followed by iOS 15 on 8% and older software versions grabbing the remaining device share.

On the other hand, when considering all the active iPhones out there, the iOS 16 update runs on 81% of the devices which is a 28% jump from the iOS 16 usage data Apple released earlier this year. For reference, Apple collects usage data based on the devices that transact on its App Store.

Talking about iPads, the iPadOS 16 software now runs on 76% of all devices released in the last four years. Meanwhile, 71% of all active iPad models run iPadOS 16 which is a 21% increment over the past numbers.

When it comes to the latest software adoption, Apple devices have remained a few steps ahead of Android, largely due to the tight integration of the Apple ecosystem. For instance, Google's Android 11 R has the highest device share of all versions, as per the data last released in April this year.

As of now, the latest stable versions of iOS and iPadOS out there are iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 released last month. The device usage data arrived just days ahead of WWDC 2023, where Apple will talk about its next major software updates, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. You can check out the new WWDC23 Power Up playlist in the meantime.

Among various features, iOS 17 is expected to bring the app sideloading functionality to iPhones along with redesigned system apps and turn-by-turn navigation on the lock screen. However, it's rumored that the sideloading feature will be limited to the Europe region only. For iPads, Apple is expected to trickle down various lock screen customizations of iOS 16 in the next major update. However, the information was provided by a new-deleted Twitter account.