iOS 16.4 is out with new emojis, voice isolation for cellular calls, and more

Apple has started rolling out a new feature update for modern iPhones that support iOS 16. Version 16.4 is now available for download, and it brings several features and improvements. As usual, those updating from iOS 15 (or even older) can check out what is new in the previous releases: 16.3, 16.2, 16.1, and 16.0.

What is new in iOS 16.4?

Here are the changes waiting for users in the latest feature update for iOS:

This update introduces 21 new emoji and includes other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone.

New emoji : iOS now features 21 new emoji, such as animals, hand gestures, and objects.

: iOS now features 21 new emoji, such as animals, hand gestures, and objects. Voice Isolation for cellular calls : Your iPhone can now prioritize your voice and block ambient noise during cellular calls, delivering a better experience for the person talking with you.

: Your iPhone can now prioritize your voice and block ambient noise during cellular calls, delivering a better experience for the person talking with you. Notifications for web apps are now available on the Home Screen.

The duplicate detection feature is now available for photos and videos in iCloud Shared Photo Library.

Maps in the Weather app now support VoiceOver.

Your iPhone can now dim the brightness when a video contains bright flashes or strobe effects.

The update fixes a bug when Ask to Buy requests from children fail to appear on a parent's or caregiver's device.

The update fixes a bug when Matter-compatible thermostats stop responding when paired to Apple Home.

The update optimizes Crash Detection on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

What iPhones support iOS 16.4?

All iPhones that support iOS 16 can download version 16.4. Here is the full list of compatible models:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2020, SE 2022

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max

You can download iOS 16.4 in Settings > General > Software Update.