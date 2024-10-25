A Swedish game studio previews images of an upcoming open-world game

As we approach the end of 2024, gamers, especially fans of the Rockstar games' GTA franchise, are excited to get their hands on the widely anticipated GTA 6. While we wait for GTA 6, a Swedish game studio, Liquid Swords, founded by former Avalanche Studios founder Christofer Sundberg, has shared a few images from an upcoming open-world game reminiscent of GTA. Judging by the preview, the under-development game looks promising.

The game is reportedly being developed with Unreal Engine 5, a new direction for the team and not used by Avalanche Studios in their previous games. Notably, the company has used its own Apex engine for games such as Just Cause, Mad Max, and Rage 2. The reason for opting for Unreal Engine 5 for new game development was explained by Tech Director of Liquid Swords, Fredrik Lönn. He said:

Custom engines were historically the way forward, and that's what my former team at Avalanche did over 18 years ago when development started on Just Cause 1. The landscape has changed since then, and now it's quite the opposite. We decided to go with Unreal Engine 5.

About the gaining full access to the source code, Fredrik said:

Unreal has been proven for high-quality AAA games, both by Epic themselves in the case of Fortnite and by other game studios worldwide shipping amazing games on Unreal. With Epic making improvements toward open-world development, we get full access to the source code, and the integrations with other software and pipelines are excellent.

When asked whether the game in development is targeting this generation or the next one and whether the game follows GTA style, the official account of Liquid Swords replied that they're targeting "This generation. It's not GTA-style, that's not the game we're making." People are pretty excited to watch the images of the under-development game.

However, the game studio didn't mention when the game will be officially out or when gamers can expect more information about it, a teaser trailer, or anything of that sort.