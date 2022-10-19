Konami announces Silent Hill 2 remake and a brand-new entry to the horror series

The Silent Hill franchise is finally making a return. Konami in its special Silent Hill Transmission stream today unveiled what its future plans are for the horror series that has been silent for a decade.

First up in the stream was Silent Hill 2, a complete remake of the massively popular 2001-released horror game by Team Silent. The critically acclaimed title is being remade by Bloober Team, the minds behind horror experiences such as Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, and The Medium.

Bloober is working with the original creators of the horror classic, including art director Masahiro Ito and composer Akira Yamaoka, to make sure the atmosphere remains intact in the remake. The story follows James Sunderland as he enters the town of Silent Hill following a message from his dead wife.

As seen in the gameplay reveal trailer above, while the original's spirit is being kept intact, everything from the gameplay (now with an over the shoulder camera) and visuals to the voice acting are completely new here, with Unreal Engine 5 powering the project.

The launch date was not announced today, but unfortunately for Xbox fans, Silent Hill 2 remake is coming to PlayStation 5 and Steam first. The Sony console exclusivity deal will see the title hit Xbox consoles 12 months after the launch.

At the same time, Konami announced Silent Hill F, the next chapter in the series. While details are slim, the mainline entry seems to be set in Japan this time, with author Ryukishi07 penning the story.

NeoBards Entertainment is developing this project, a studio that worked on the recent Resident Evil remakes collaborating with Capcom. No platforms nor release windows were confirmed for Silent Hill F, so it may be a while before horror fans can get their hands on this new chapter.