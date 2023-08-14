The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game reveals PC and console specs ahead of its August 18 launch

the texas chain saw massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game adaptation is getting ready for its launch on Friday, August 18. Ahead of the game's release, developer Sumo Digital Nottingham and publisher Gun Media have posted details about the game's PC hardware specs, the frame rates and resolutions for the console versions, and cross play information at the game's official web site.

The game is a multiplayer themed asymetrical (3v4) third person title. Players assume the roles of either an innocent victim or one of the Slaughter Family members, including the one with the chain saw, who are trying to stop their "guests" from leaving.

The recommended PC specs for the game are as follows:

1080p 30fps 1080p 60fps 4K 30fps 4K 60fps
CPU

Intel Core i5 6th Gen

AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5 10th Gen

AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i7 10th Gen

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i9 10th Gen

AMD Ryzen 7 5800 X
GPU

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
RAM 8GB 16GB 16GB 16GB
Storage 30GB HHD 30GB SSD 30GB SSD 30GB SSD
OS Windows 10 Windows 10

Windows 10

 Windows 10

The console versions of the game will have the following graphics and frames-per-second specs:

  • Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 - Quality Mode - 4K - 30fps; Performance Mode 1080p Dynamic - 60fps
  • Xbox Series S - 4K Dynamic - 30fps
  • Xbox One and PlayStation 4 - 1080p - 30fps

Finally, the PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 versions of the game will support crossplay multiplayer between those platforms. The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will not support crossplay. You can preorder the game now from Amazon. It will also be available on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass on August 18 as well.

