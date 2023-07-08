Play the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin open beta test until July 10

In late May, Frontier Developments announced it would release yet another game in the popular Warhammer franchise. It's called Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (yep, that's a long name for a game), and this real-time strategy game shows a lot of promise already with some great-looking graphics.

Now Frontier is currently holding the first of two planned open beta tests for the game. The open beta is available on the PC via Steam, and also on Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles and Sony's PlayStation 5 console. Console players can simply search for the game in their online store to download the beta. All players must sign up for a free Frontier account to play in the open beta.

This first test is designed to help the team check out its network servers and also to help balance the game in multiplayer. It offers 1v1 online matches with two of the game's four factions: the Stormcast Eternals and the Orruk Kruleboyz. You can also play solo against an AI enemy.

Frontier states:

It’s important to note that the version of the game you will be playing is still very much in development and therefore we expect you will encounter bugs and network issues. We want to make Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin the smoothest experience at launch.

The open beta test for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin will last until July 10, when it will end at 6:59 pm Eastern time (3:59 pm Pacific time). That leaves you with plenty of time to download and join in the test.

You can head over to the game's official YouTube channel to check out some videos with lots of hints on how to play the game now. They even include videos on how to play with a gamepad and how to do so with a keyboard-mouse combination.

If you happen to miss out on playing in this first open beta, don't fret too much. A second open beta test is planned sometime in late July.