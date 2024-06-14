When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 specifications ahead of debut suggest minimal upgrades

Galaxy Z Fold6 leaked hero
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Unpacked event next month in Paris. Recently, a bunch of mosaic promo images of all the products that are expected to launch surfaced on the internet.

A fresh leak has just popped up courtesy of SmartPrix, revealing all the key specifications of the upcoming premium foldable. According to the leaked information, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is speculated to come with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 2160×1856 resolution inner display, while the cover screen is expected to be 6.3 inches with a resolution of 986 x 2376. The front display is expected to be much wider than the Galaxy Z Fold5, and it could also sport symmetrical bezels.

Both displays could support adaptive refresh rates of 1Hz to 120Hz, have a color depth of 16 million, and also support S-Pen. The leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor with a Cortex-X4 prime core of 3.39GHz, which is paired with an Adreno GPU. The Galaxy Z Fold6 will supposedly come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Now, coming to the camera and battery specifications, it seems like the previous rumors were true because the alleged specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold6 suggest similar camera and battery specifications as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold5. As per the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold6 could pack a triple-camera setup with 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (30x digital zoom) cameras.

For selfies, the front camera inside the cover display could be a 10MP shooter while the under-display camera could be a 4MP shooter, same as the Galaxy Z Fold5. The Galaxy Z Fold6 supposedly supports shooting 8K videos at 30FPS, 4K slow-motion videos at 120FPS, and 1080p videos at 240FPS. The battery on the Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to remain at 4,400mAh, similar to its predecessor.

It could feature a dual nano SIM slot and support 18 5G bands out of the box. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy Z Fold6 allegedly weighs 239 grams, a bit lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold5 (253 grams), and is expected to be offered in Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink, along with some online exclusive colors.

A previous leak suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 256GB variant will cost you $1,899, the Galaxy Z Fold6 512GB will be priced at $2,019, and the Galaxy Z Fold6 1TB model will cost you $2,259.

