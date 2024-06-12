Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 US pricing suggests a $100 price hike over its predecessors

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to debut at the Unpacked event next month in Paris alongside a host of other Galaxy products. Previously, a bunch of mosaic promo images of the devices expected to be unveiled next month were leaked.

Recently, we reported the new color options that the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Z Flip6 are expected to be launched in. There will be a few online exclusive color options as well. Now, a fresh leak by leaker Evan Blass (via SmartPrix) has popped up online, revealing the alleged US pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold6.

The leak also highlights the different variants of the premium foldable. Speaking of the price, this year, according to the leak, Samsung has increased the pricing of each variant of the Galaxy Z Fold6 by $100. The phone is expected to debut in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models.

According to the leak, here are the US pricing for each Galaxy Z Fold6 model:

Galaxy Z Fold6 256GB - $1,899

Galaxy Z Fold6 512GB - $2,019

Galaxy Z Fold6 1TB - $2,259

Comparatively, the Galaxy Z Fold5 256GB variant was priced at $1,799, the 512GB variant was priced at $1,919, and the 1TB variant was priced at $2,159. This means that this year, to purchase the Galaxy Z Fold6, you need to shell out $100 extra for each model.

The $100 extra for a minimal upgrade can be hard to justify unless Samsung has a surprise in store for us. Earlier, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold6 is speculated to pack the same cameras and battery specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold5.

The design may see a slight change, as the Galaxy Z Fold6 is rumored to rock a slightly boxier design and have symmetrical bezels. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and is expected to come with a wider outer display than its predecessor.