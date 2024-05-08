Fresh leaks of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 outer display suggest a change for good

Multiple leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have appeared online, revealing the alleged camera specifications, battery size, chip strategy, and even the different color options the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are rumored to be launched in.

Now a couple of fresh leaks have surfaced by reliable tipster IceUniverse on X (formerly Twitter) that show the alleged screen protector of the outer display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. And by the looks of it, the outer display on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 seems a bit wider compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Speaking of the design that Samsung came up with on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, many liked the narrow and tall outer display, however, many wanted it to be a bit wider. It seems like the narrow and tall display is now going away on the premium foldable, at least looking at the alleged leaked images of the outer display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Notably, the outer display on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts a 23:9 aspect ratio, making everyday tasks and app operation a bit awkward with its tall display. Now, according to the tipster IceUniverse, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 outer display's screen protector shows a wider outer display, roughly measuring 60.2mm compared to the 57.4mm display on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Another design change that you will notice in the leaked images is that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 now follows the design language of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The screen protectors show sharper corners, hinting at the departure of the rounded and soft corners found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

A marginal change some may say. Samsung should include a better camera system since previous generation foldables, even though they come with a premium price tag, have lacked a good camera system. While there is less hope with the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, all hopes for a better camera are now on the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Ultra' model.