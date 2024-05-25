Fresh leak shows off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

The second Unpacked event of the year, where Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to happen in July in Paris ahead of the Olympics. The Korean giant is also speculated to launch the Galaxy Watch7 series, with rumors circulating about the launch of the Galaxy Watch FE and a Galaxy Watch7 Ultra.

Samsung is also expected to launch the new-gen Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro, alongside the much-talked-about Galaxy Ring. Regarding foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 are expected to come in shiny new color options. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is also rumored to pack a wider outer display along with the same camera and battery specifications.

Now, a fresh leak from trusted leaker IceUniverse on X (formerly Twitter) shows off the external display of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6. More importantly, the leaked image shows symmetrical bezels on the outer display. As per previous reports, Samsung has tweaked the screen ratio of the external display, enhancing the feel and usability of the outer display of the Galaxy Z Fold6.

Although the outer display isn't expected to be as wide as the Pixel Fold or the OnePlus Open, it is wider than previous Galaxy models. Replying to an X user, IceUniverse also claimed that there will only be a single model of the Galaxy Z Fold this year.

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung was considering a twin-chip strategy for both foldables, meaning both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Z Flip6 will be launched with Exynos processors in some regions and Snapdragon processors in others, due to cost hikes.

But a fresh report suggests that Samsung will indeed launch the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Z Flip6 only with the Snapdragon processor. There were also rumors of an affordable Galaxy Z Fold FE. However, the latest reports have suggested that Samsung has scrapped the plan to launch the Galaxy Z Fold FE due to a lack of product differentiation.