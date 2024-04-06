Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 tipped to pack the same battery specs as the Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung will hold the second Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event later this year, with some reports suggesting it could happen a bit earlier this year, in July. The second Unpacked 2024 event will mark the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Various details about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are surfacing online, with the latest rumors suggesting the same battery specifications and charging speed as the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Following the tip revealing the purported dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, reliable tipster IceUniverse (via X) has now disclosed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will come with a battery capacity of 4,400 mAh and 25W wired charging support, which is similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

He further replied to a comment and confirmed that there is a very low chance that Samsung will alter these battery specifications for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July in Paris, ahead of the start of the Olympic Games. Besides, this year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also shedding some weight and is rumored to weigh 239 grams, 14 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Moreover, reports are suggesting that Samsung could also launch a budget-friendly version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 later this year. The Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold phones have always been Samsung's premium offerings. However, thanks to Chinese companies like OPPO, Vivo, and TECNO, buyers already have multiple pocket-friendly flips and foldable phone options on the market.

With the launch of a budget Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung must be eyeing to capture this newly created market before it is too late. The wallet-friendly Galaxy Z Fold 6 could also launch alongside its premium sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, in July, but there is no official information regarding that at the moment.