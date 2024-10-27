Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 now available for just $1047 with no trade-in required

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, the latest foldable flagship smartphone, is now available for as low as $1047 from Samsung's official website in the US. The 512GB model normally costs $2,019.99. For a limited time, Samsung is offering a flat $800 discount on the Silver Shadow color model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 512GB.

On top of the discounted price tag, first-time users of the Samsung shop can get a flat $50 discount on any purchase made above $500, and Samsung Offers program members (education, corporate employees, first responders, etc.) can get $122 off. Combining these offers, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 512GB Silver Shadow model for just $1047.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series ever. It comes with a symmetrical design with straight edges and a new cover screen ratio to offer a regular smartphone-like experience when folded.

Samsung has also delivered an improved hinge for better durability. The dual-rail hinge structure is supported by a strengthened folding edge, better distributing the shock of external impacts. To protect the foldable display, Samsung has included improved layers to minimize the crease while maintaining strength. The Z Fold 6 is made with improved Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to withstand everyday use.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy to offer improved overall performance. The improved cooling system with a larger vapor chamber further delivers sustained performance. Finally, the inner 7.6-inch screen provides a brighter display of up to 2,600 nits for a better viewing experience even in bright outdoor situations.

You can find the deal using the link below:

This limited-time offer presents a great opportunity to own the cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold6 at a more affordable price.

As a Samsung affiliate, we earn from qualifying purchases.