Here are the different colors the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 & Fold6 are expected to have

We are almost a month away from the second Samsung Unpacked event of the year, where the company is expected to launch multiple Galaxy products including, the Galaxy Z Flip6, the Galaxy Z Fold6, the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch FE, and the Galaxy Buds3 series as well. Recently, a leak revealed multiple mosaic promo images of all the expected products at the Unpacked event.

Now, reliable tipster Evan Blass on X has shared details about the different colors the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 will be launched in. We have already reported that this year, Samsung will launch both its foldable in new colorways, and now the latest leak puts meat on that rumor.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy Z Flip6 is expected to launch in seven color options. Notably, Samsung will offer Crafted Black and White as an online exclusive. The leak also suggests that a Peach color is also rumored to be available as an online exclusive.

Crafted Black (online exclusive)

White (online exclusive)

Peach (online exclusive)

Blue

Mint

Silver Shadow

Yellow

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to launch in five different color options. The foldable, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip6 is expected to launch in Crafted Black and White colors, which will be online exclusive.

Crafted Black (online exclusive)

White (online exclusive)

Navy

Pink

Silver Shadow

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is expected to come with a minimized crease because of a thicker folding display, while the Galaxy Z Fold6 is speculated to come with a wider outer display and would also sport symmetrical bezels. Both foldables will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to have a boxier feel to it and would also rock a new larger camera rings on the rear.