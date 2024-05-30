Leaked image shows off the back and new camera rings of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold6. Multiple leaks about the phone have already popped up online, highlighting that the phone may come in new color options. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is rumored to come with the same battery and the same camera specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold5.

Besides, a recent report suggested that Samsung may change the aspect ratio of the outer display. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is rumored to pack a wider outer display compared to the Galaxy Z Fold5.

Now, some new images of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold6 have appeared online, showing some important details of the phone. As per an image shared by Anthony on X, the back of the Galaxy Z Fold6 is shown sporting a similar back as we have seen with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Moreover, the image also indicates bigger cameras with new rings.

Trusted leaker IceUniverse has also shared a bunch of images that show off the outer display of the Galaxy Z Fold6. The first image shows off the symmetrical bezels of the outer display of the foldable, along with the squared corner of the phone.

Moreover, the next image from IceUniverse shows off the difference between the outer displays of the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Z Fold5. From the image, it is evident that this year, Samsung has opted for a much wider outer display, which would make it more functional.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to debut at the Unpacked event in Paris in July, ahead of the Olympics, alongside the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip6. Samsung is speculated to unveil multiple other products, including the new Galaxy Watch7 lineup and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. There are also rumors of a Galaxy Watch Ultra (also called the Galaxy Watch X) and an affordable Galaxy Watch FE to be unveiled at the event.